UT Martin overcame a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Samford 80-75 in overtime Thursday night at the Elam Center.
Chelsey Perry scored 32 points for the Skyhawks as they won their first game of the season. After opening the season with road games at Saint Louis, #10 Mississippi State, and #23 Gonzaga, the Skyhawks were happy to finally return home. While it took them a while to get going Thursday night, they eventually rallied for the win, which surprised UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMillan.
"(I'm) shocked," McMillan said after the game. "I am because of the inexperience that was on the floor for us playing against a real experienced team. I think our effort really picked up in the fourth quarter, and they got a shot of adrenaline and got some life in them. These kids earned that win. They made the plays. They've got to grow up. They've got to learn how to do that stuff. I'm really a little surprised they were able to, but they did."
UT Martin will be back at home next Monday when they host IUPUI.