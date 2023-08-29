PADUCAH, KY -- Former UT Martin receiver Colton Dowell received big news on Tuesday afternoon as he made the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
Dowell was drafted by the Titans in the 7th round of this years NFL Draft, and will be one of seven receivers kept by Tennessee this season.
During the preseason, Dowell saw playing time in two games, coming up with three catches for a total of 56 yards.
He missed the Titans second preseason game with an injury.
Tennessee will open the 2023 season on September 10th at New Orleans.