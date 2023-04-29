UT Martin standout Colton Dowell won't have to go far when he suits up for his next opportunity.
The Tennessee Titans selected Dowell with the 228th pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
He's the first Skyhawk taken in the NFL draft since 2013, and the 12th Skyhawk player drafted all time.
Dowell had quite the career at UT Martin. He currently holds the all-time receiving yards record at the school with 2,796 career yards.
He also scored 19 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Skyhawks. Dowell said it was an honor to be drafted out of such a small school in UT Martin.
"It means everything," Dowell said. "It shows to me, and I hope it shows to all the other kids around my area, that hard work and perseverance outshines going to a small school. UT Martin, I love it, but going to a small school doesn't define you. Your hard work defines you."
Dowell was one of six picks made by the Titans this week. He was the only receiver taken by the team.