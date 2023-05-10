OXFORD, Ala. – Heavy amount of rain and lightning in the greater Oxford area has forced the postponement of today’s scheduled Ohio Valley Conference Softball Championship matchup between the fourth seed University of Tennessee at Martin and fifth seed SIUE.
With the postponement, the Skyhawks and Cougars will now meet following the conclusion of this afternoon’s resumed matchup between the three seed Southern Indiana and six seed Tennessee State on Thursday, May 11. First pitch for UT Martin and SIUE is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.