UT Martin's Chelsey Perry was named the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while Belmont's Destinee Wells was selected as the OVC Freshman of the Year as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. Southeast Missouri's LaTrese Saine was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year while Coach of the Year honors went to UT Martin's Kevin McMillan
Perry, a native of Middleton, Tenn., earns her second straight Player of the Year honor. Despite missing six games due to injury, the senior forward leads the OVC with 23.8 points per game this season. She is also first in the OVC, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. The All-OVC First Team selection ranks among league leaders in rebounds per game (7.5), free throw percentage (81.9%) and blocks (1.8). She is the fifth different Skyhawk to win OVC Player of the Year honors.
A native of Lakeland, Tenn., Wells leads all freshman with 16.8 points per game to rank fourth in the Conference. She also ranks second in the OVC with 4.5 assists per game. The All-OVC first team and All-Newcomer selection posted a 47.3 field-goal percentage in the regular season to ran among the OVC leaders. She is just the second Bruin to win the Freshman of the Year honor, joining Darby Maggard who won it in 2015-16.
Saine, a senior forward from West Memphis, Ark., ranks first with 94 blocks over 25 games. Her 3.8 blocks per game is second in the nation this year. She broke the school's single-game record for blocks with 10 against Murray State this season. The All-OVC first team pick finished the regular season with 10.4 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from the floor.
McMillan, who is in his 11th season at the helm of the UT Martin, was named the OVC Coach of the Year four the fourth time. He led the Skyhawks to it second straight OVC regular season title. It marked his 10th OVC Championship title with six regular season championships and four tournament crowns. His 10 titles rank first among active head coaches in the OVC - men or women.
ALL-OVC
Joining Perry, Wells and Saine as first team selections are Murray State junior guard Macey Turley and freshman forward Katelyn Young; Belmont junior forward Conley Chinn; Eastern Illinois junior forward/center Abby Wahl; Jacksonville State junior guard Yamia Johnson; Southeast Missouri senior guard Tesia Thompson; and UT Martin sophomore forward Dasia Young.
A native of Murray, Ky., Turley is third in the league with 17.5 points per game and ranks eighth in the OVC with a 40.7 field goal percentage.
Young, a native of Oakwood, Ill., is seventh in the league with 14.3 points each time out and leads the OVC with 9.5 rebounds per game.
A product of Jackson, Miss., Chinn ranks among league leaders with 12.9 points per game and a 47.3 field goal percentage\
Wahl, a native of Santa Claus, ind., ranks third in the OVC with a 49.3 field goal percentage while ranking 12th with 14.3 points per game.
A native of Lexington, S.C., Johnson scored 332 points over 23 games for 14.4 points per game to rank sixth in the league this season.
Thompson, a native of Memphis, Tenn., is second in the league with 18.7 points per game. She scored 430 points over 23 games. She is also among league leaders with 8.5 rebounds per game.
A product of Jonesboro, Ark, Young finished the regular season with 12.2 points per game to rank among OVC leaders.
Making up the 2020-21 All-OVC second team are Tennessee Tech junior guard/forward Anna Jones (Jackson, Tenn.), senior guard Jordan Brock (Harlan, Ky. and senior guard Kesha Brady; Eastern Illinois sophomore guard Lariah Washington (St. Cloud, Minn.); and Eastern Kentucky senior guard Jayla Johnson (Dallas, Texas.).
Jones and Brock each recorded 11.3 point pr game to rank 17th in the OVC while Brady averaged 11.9 points. Washington put up 14.2 points each time out to rank 9th while Johnson led her team with 13.5 points per game.
Joining Wells, Young, Jones and Johnson on the All-Newcomer team was sophomore forward Gabby Crawford. A native of Munford, Tenn., Crawford recorded 12.3 points per game in the regular season.
