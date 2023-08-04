MARTIN, TN -- This week the UT Martin Skyhawks kicked off their 2023 season with fall practice as they begin their search for a third straight Ohio Valley Conference championship.
However, although the Skyhawks return many of their key players from last season, every team is built different. For head coach Jason Simpson, it's now up to him to find which buttons to push that bring out the best of this years squad.
"That is why camp is so important," Simpson said. "You have got ingredients, and how do you put it together to see what we are going to be here. After these next two weeks, we will develop our identity and we will know what to emphasize and what we have to improve on. For us, we have a certain criteria of what we want to be about, and those things don't change, but the players do and their skill sets. Then you make adjustments."
The Skyhawks were picked to finish third in this years OVC-Big South Conference preseason standings.
They open the season on September 2nd at two-time defending national champions Georgia.