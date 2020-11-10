The basketball story of UT Martin senior forward Maddie Waldrop could be entering its final chapter. Tuesday at Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Media Day, Waldrop said when her college career is over, that'll be it for basketball, at least in terms of playing. Waldrop said she's ready to move onto the next phase of life which will include being a teacher. She said she might like to coach one day as well.
With that said, this year may not be it. Due to COVID-19, the NCAA is giving every college athlete an extra year of eligibility. By the letter of the law, Waldrop could come back for a second senior season next year.
Waldrop didn't rule out coming back saying she wants to get her Masters Degree, but also wants to see how the season goes and if her body holds up. She played all of last season with a bulging disc and a herniated disc in her back. After last season ended, UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMillan did his best to make sure Waldrop was ready to go for not only this year, but also life after basketball.
"He shut me down as soon as we got the call there was no NIT," Waldrop said. "I didn't do anything strength-related or conditioning until probably the end of July when we all met back up for ten days of practice. He shut me down again after those ten days and then we came back for school in August. I started doing more. My back hasn't bothered me and that's a positive."
Waldrop needs 180 points this season to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career.