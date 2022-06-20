MARTIN, Tenn. - Cole Walker added a new notch to his belt over the weekend.
The UT Martin junior took home a national championship in Wyoming on Saturday in the College National Finals Rodeo.
“They called my name about an hour later at the award ceremony," Walker recalled. "It didn’t really hit me until then, and it was kind of a dream come true.”
Walker won the men’s all-around championship, which is awarded to an individual with the best scores in at least two events.
Walker placed fifth nationally in the calf roping and team roping to win the all-around title.
As a team, UT Martin placed 10th out of more than 150 teams.
“To win a national championship in just one event is awesome," said UT Martin senior Will McCraw. "That’s few and far between. But to win the all-around is kind of a coveted title. For Cole to go and get points in the calf roping and the team roping, and not only get points in them, but get enough to win the all around, is pretty awesome. It’s kind of really unheard of.”
Walker became just the ninth cowboy in UT Martin history to ever win a national championship.
The Skyhawks rodeo program first started in 1968, so Walker said to be among the best in program’s history is an unbelievable honor.
“It was one of those things where I couldn’t believe I did it, not that I didn’t think I was capable of doing it, but the nine other guys, it’s crazy," Walker said. "It really is. It really makes a guy feel good.”
Walker said he’s received hundreds of calls and texts since winning the all-around, and with a year of eligibility left at UT Martin and a potential professional career on the horizon, Walker’s ride is far from over.
“He’s got the capability to do whatever he wants rodeo-wise," McCraw said.