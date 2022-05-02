MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin football standout Donnell Williams has accepted an invitation to join the Tennessee Titans Rookie Mini Camp.
Williams, a 6-3, 205-pound wide receiver from St. Louis, Mo. spent the past five seasons at UT Martin where he was an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer. Along with individual success, he played an integral role in the program's 2021 Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship.
While at UT Martin, Williams tallied 85 career receptions for 1,182 yards while hauling in eight touchdowns. He averaged 13.9 yards per reception for his career while posting 74.2 yards per game in 2022.
His breakout season came in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign in which Williams tallied 29 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns in just six games en route to All-OVC second team honors. He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark twice while ranking in the top-five in the league in receiving yards per game (74.2, second), receiving yards (445, fourth) and receptions per game (4.88, fifth). He followed that up in 2021 by snagging 32 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns while ranking fourth in the league in receiving yards per game (47.8) and eighth in receptions per game (3.2). On the biggest stage, he tallied seven receptions for 178 yards while scoring the game-winning touchdown in the first round of the NCAA Division I Playoffs against Missouri State.
Williams will report to Saint Thomas Sports Park with camp to be conducted on May 12-15.