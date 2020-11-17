The UT Martin Alumni Foundation announced Monday the creation of the Anthony Stewart Memorial Fund. Stewart, the school's men's basketball coach, died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 50.
The Stewart family will determine how the money that is raised will be used in the near future.
If you're interested in donating, there are several ways to do it:
Donations can be made online at give.utm.edu, selecting “Make a Gift”, clicking on “Search for College, School, or Preferred Fund”, selecting “Area of Support Not Listed (Other)” and typing in “Coach Anthony Stewart Memorial Fund”.
Gifts can also be mailed to UT Martin, Office of University Advancement, 329 Administration Building, Martin, TN 38238. Be sure to include “Coach Anthony Stewart Memorial Fund” on the check.
For any questions, please call (731) 881-7634.