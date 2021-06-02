CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant's versatility, while producing offensive numbers that belong alongside his NL MVP season in 2016, is a big reason why Chicago is on top of the NL Central once again, helping the Cubs go on a 21-9 run while dealing with a rash of injuries.
But Bryant is eligible for free agency after this season, creating a complicated situation for the team's front office ahead of next month's trade deadline.
Talking about his resurgent season, Bryant tells the AP: "It's just who I am.''