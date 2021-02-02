Video game maker EA Sports announced that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with players.
Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from their names, images and likenesses, Electronic Arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise.
There is no timetable in place for the next release of a college football game, but EA announced it had an agreement in place with College Licensing Company, which would allow for the game maker to use school marques and logos.