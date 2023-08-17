Vienna-Goreville Football will be modifying its fall 2023 season schedule. This modification is due to ensuring the safety of student athletes. Due to lower numbers the schedule has been modified to allow Vienna-Goreville Football to participate in a junior varsity schedule.
“We have been working to build a football program in a community that hasn’t had a long history of football. It continues to be our goal to build that program. We currently have approximately 40 plus 7th and 8th grade students that are actively participating and have been competitive in the youth league season. It takes building out the program at lower levels in order for it to maintain numbers into the high school program and we believe there is evidence of that,” said Vienna athletic director David Hill.
Vienna-Goreville just welcomed new head football coach Tyler Rumsey this season.
Coach Rumsey shared, “My second love after my wife is football. While this is my first year as head coach for Vienna-Goreville Football I am dedicated to building out a program that will compete at the varsity level as we move into the future. A big part of that is sitting a foundation and playing a junior varsity schedule this season and building.”
V-G football cheer will continue to participate on the new modified schedule.
The new schedule will be released as soon as available.