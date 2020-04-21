Cincinnati junior big man Chris Vogt announced Tuesday he's entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The former Graves County Eagle played his first two collegiate seasons at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati last year. He had his best season with the Bearcats, posting career-highs in scoring (11.0 per game), rebounding (5.9 per game), and blocked shots (1.6 per game).
Vogt made clear in his statement that he will be using this time to gather information during the pre-draft process. He said returning to school for his senior year is very much a possibility.