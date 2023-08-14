PADUCAH, KY -- Cincinnati, OH native James Volpenhein paced the field on Monday afternoon in the first round of the Kentucky Senior Amateur Championship held at the Country Club of Paducah.
Volpenhein shot a 4-under 68 to hold a one shot lead over Rodney Chancey heading into Tuesday's final round.
Overall, just three golfers finished with rounds under par in wet playing conditions following storms that moved through the Paducah area early Monday morning.
West Kentucky natives Greg Beale, Rodney Jackson and David Sykes had the best rounds from the area as each shot a 3-over 75.
