KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has extended the contracts of nine coaches, including Tony Vitello, who took the Volunteers to their first College World Series in 16 years.
Athletic director Danny White said he wanted to acknowledge he inherited an impressive roster of coaches when he was hired in January.
He says he plans on being aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.
Vitello coached the Vols to 50 victories for the third time in program history.
His new deal runs through the 2026 season.
Basketball coaches Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper both got two years added to their contracts.