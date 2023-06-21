"Build it, and they will come."
The Reidland-Farley Ball Parks have their own "Field of Dreams" story that has been brewing the last four years.
What started as a park on the verge of closing, has become one that’s now thriving. And that all started because of one man and his granddaughter.
“It was my granddaughter only," said Duane Gold. "She kept coming to me, ‘Grandpa, you need to take the park over because they’re fixing to close it.’”
And in true grandparent fashion, he couldn’t say no.
“I don’t say no to any of my six grandkids, so I did it.”
The park was at an all-time low when Reidland-Farley Baseball Softball President Duane Gold took over four years ago.
A flood in 2018 had damaged much of the ball park, and the park’s board lacked money and resources to repair it.
But when Gold took over, he and his team of volunteers on the park’s board got to work.
“We worked on it every night until 11 or 12 o’clock, just building it up and making it look better," Gold said. "Appearance has a lot to do with everything.”
They added everything from brand new fields, bleacher covers, new restrooms, an upgraded concession stand. They are even adding batting cages soon.
Gold and his team didn’t receive a dime. But for him, and volunteers like Brandon Robertson, it just felt like the right thing to do.
“We all pretty much live in Reidland," Robertson said. "My kid plays ball here, my daughter played ball here. I coach my boys’ team. We all have attachments to the park, and we don’t want to see it diminish. We wanted to see it thrive.”
And thrive, it has. The Reidland Ball Park has gone from around 100 players when Gold first took over, to now over 250 players four years later.
Rebuilding the park has given Duane Gold a new passion project. But the real passion, he said is the people.