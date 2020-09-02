CINCINNATI (AP) - Joey Votto's single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3.
Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right and Akiyama slid across the plate with the winning run.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to escape.
Yadier Molina and Brad Miller homered for the Cardinals.