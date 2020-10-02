NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Vrabel's debut as an NFL head coach came in the league's longest game because of lightning delays, and now he's guiding the Tennessee Titans through the league's first COVID-19 outbreak.
No manual exists on how to handle what the former NFL linebacker is dealing with in the midst of a pandemic. Vrabel's approach to adversity is pretty simple: Try not to panic, assess the situation and do what's best for the team.
He credits his role models and coaches for teaching him well.
Vrabel's challenge now is not letting an unexpected bye become a bigger setback.