ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 for their fifth straight win.
After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.
New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season.
The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment.
When play resumed, reliever Alex Reyes walked Pete Alonso before retiring Smith on a flyball for the final out.