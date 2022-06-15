PADUCAH, KY -- When she was a player at UT Martin, Maddie Waldrop never planned on coaching into coaching.
Fast forward to last year, when Waldrop became the head girls basketball coach at Calloway County.
During that season the Lady Lakers made it to the 1st region semifinals.
Now Waldrop is moving up to the next level, and a familiar place, as she was hired as the newest assistant coach at UT Martin.
"It was never really a thought to become a coach until Calloway offered me the job," said Waldrop. "I just enjoyed working kids out and enjoyed being around the game, but I never had the thought that I was going to be in this position. Honestly, that was the same for playing college ball too. I never thought I was going to play college ball until I got my first phone call. So it is all kind of surprising."
Waldrop has already hit the ground running with the Skyhawks, as she has already embraced the college game and what comes with the day-to-day routine under Skyhawks head coach Kevin McMillan.
"I am learning the recruiting world and passing the recruiting test and learning the July schedule," she said. "He has already put me in charge of a couple of girls who I am supposed to be recruiting. He has asked my input on, do we want to offer this kid, what do you think about this kid. I think my main concern with coming back was maybe him treating me like a player still, but he has done an excellent job of treating me like a co worker, and I have already gotten a lot of input, which is pretty cool being just 23."