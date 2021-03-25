Monday's win over Illinois State in the consolation bracket of the Women's NIT put a wrap on the decorated career of UT Martin senior Maddie Waldrop.
In high school, Waldrop scored more than 1900 points and grabbed more than 1100 rebounds at Murray High, helping the Lady Tigers win an All "A" Classic state championship, and earn a trip to the final four at the Sweet 16 in 2016.
At UT Martin, she's one of just two players in program history to have at least one-thousand points and eight-hundred rebounds. As she sat in the Elam Center Thursday afternoon, Waldrop explained what lasting memories she'd have at UT Martin.
"This place has given me my best friends," Waldrop said. "I've built relationships here that are going to last forever. These girls will be in my wedding someday. I know I can call Coach (Kevin McMillan) whenever I need him in the future. The assistant coaches have been wonderful. The community, I've gotten so much support. I've got second grandparents here now. This place has been amazing for me, and I'm happy I chose Martin."
Waldrop now turns her attention to finishing her degree, so she can work toward becoming a math teacher.
Along with fellow senior Chelsey Perry, Waldrop helped lead the Skyhawks to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships.
As they walked off the floor for the final time Monday, a picture was taken of them smiling with Kevin McMillan. We asked McMillan what he see when he looks at that picture.
"You're trying to make me cry. This is probably the reason you coach. To see those two kids, there's nothing there other than love for each other. I feel honored to be able to be in the picture. Those two coming in from different backgrounds, and in today's culture, I wish that's what sports was all about -- it's that picture right there with Maddie and Chelsey. What I wish I had was the picture from the other side showing Chelsey's face because it looked just like Maddie's face. I hope I can end a few more seasons one, with pictures like this, but two, with kids that have the kind of character that these two have."