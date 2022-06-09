PADUCAH, Ky. - Former UT Martin star Maddie Waldrop was only away from the Skyhawk program for one season, but she's coming back again.
Waldrop graduated from UT Martin in 2021 after a prolific basketball career, but she'll be back on the bench again next season as an assistant coach.
Waldrop will be joining former coach Kevin McMillan on UT Martin's coaching staff next season.
The former Murray High star had a strong four years at UT Martin, winning two OVC championships.
Most recently, she's served as the head coach of Calloway County's girls basketball team, finishing with an 11-16 record.