PADUCAH, KY -- Trey Wall continued the great tradition at Marshall County of capturing individual region championship on Wednesday as he shot a 1-under 70 to win this years 1st Region Boys Championship.
Wall was able to come from behind in the final three holes to beat Trigg County's Hunter Reynolds who finished shooting an even par 71.
Marshall County would win the team championship with an overall score of 300. The Marshals along with St. Mary will advance to this years sub-state tournament that will take place in Owensboro, KY on Monday morning.
Along with the Marshals and Vikings, 10 individuals will advance to sub-state.
Hunter Reynolds (Trigg Co) 71
Jack Butts (Paducah Tilghman) 73
Ty Butts (Trigg County) 74
Travis Perry (Lyon County) 74
Grant Whitaker (Murray) 75
Cannon Ford (McCracken County) 75
Hayden Engler (CFS) 75
Collin Wellington (Caldwell County) 77
Dallas Vinson (McCracken County) 77
Jeremiah Foster (Crittenden County 77