A Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for $3.75 million.
Heritage Auctions of Dallas says the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was in "gem mint'' condition and went to an anonymous buyer.
The card features the hockey great in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team's final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL.
The sale topped the online company's previous high for a hockey card.
In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for nearly $1.3 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million.
The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million.
Gretzky left his job as an Oilers executive this week to become a hockey television analyst for Turner Sports.