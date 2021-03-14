MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Zion Webb threw three touchdown passes to lead Jacksonville State to a 37-20 victory over UT Martin.
Webb completed 11 of 20 passes for 215 yards for the 10th-ranked Gamecocks (6-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), whose only loss has been at Florida State on Oct. 3. Webb threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter to give the Gamecocks a 20-10 halftime lead.
He also had TD passes to Dave Russell III and Mike Pettway. John Bachus III accounted for two touchdowns for UT Martin (1-2, 1-2).