SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament.
They beat fifth seed Gonzaga 64-59.
The 21-5 Bruins are the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win in the tournament since 1990.
Jill Townsend had 17 points for 23-4 Gonzaga, which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to two with just over four minutes left.
Belmont had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins play No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.