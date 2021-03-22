SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament.

They beat fifth seed Gonzaga 64-59.

The 21-5 Bruins are the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win in the tournament since 1990.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for 23-4 Gonzaga, which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to two with just over four minutes left.

Belmont had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins play No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.