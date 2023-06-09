MAYFIELD, Ky. -- The most unique aspect of the West Kentucky Amateur is its history.
The event started in 1927 — making it one of oldest in the area — and still utilizes its original trophy.
After some lower attended events in recent years, the West Kentucky Open has tripled the size of its field this year, in an effort to get back to its former glory.
“There’s few that can have a trophy from 1927," said golfer Brian Henson, who's been playing in the event for decades. "Maybe the Ken-Tenn down in Fulton. Obviously, you’ve got the Cobb, but other than that, it’s got a great history. And a great tradition.”
Golfers like Cary Middlecoff, Dave Barclay, and Russ Cochran make up just some of the names that have been apart of that great tradition.
“All the top golfers from the area would play, and it was just an event that happened here on an annual basis," said Mayfield Graves County Country Club Pro Mark Greenslit.
Nearly a century after its inaugural event, organizers are trying to grow that tradition even more.
Nearly 150 golfers will visit Mayfield Graves County Country Club this weekend for the 79th annual West Kentucky Amateur.
It’s one of the largest fields in recent history - and that’s no accident.
“We thought we would try to spice this thing up a bit," said Larry Seay, who has helped organize this year's tournament. "Mayfield’s kind of had a rough go the last couple years, so we need some excitement in our community.”
This year’s field will certainly bring that.
Former champions like Josh Rhodes, Andrew Watson and OJ Lancaster are returning this year - in hopes of adding their name to the prestigious trophy.
“It’s definitely drawing the best of the area, so you’re going to see some really good golf this weekend,” said golfer Chris Wilson.
For a list of tee times, click here.