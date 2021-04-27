CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - West Virginia and Tennessee will meet in their 2028 season opener in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that the Mountaineers and Volunteers will play in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028.

The teams met for the first time in 2018 on the same field before nearly 67,000 fans.

West Virginia won 40-14.