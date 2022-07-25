MARTIN, TN -- There are certain players that are irreplaceable.
For the Westview Chargers, quarterback Ty Simpson was that player for four years. Last season, leading them to the schools first ever state championship.
Now, Simpson is off at Alabama, while the Chargers have begun their quest to repeat as state champions and trying to find his replacement.
"We don’t replace a Ty Simpson, but we have two guys that are competing for a job at starting quarterback, and they’re making my job very difficult," said Westview head coach Jared Neal. "They’re both working very hard. They’re both making plays when they need to make plays, and I’m pleased with that because if we didn’t have that we’d be in trouble. But we have two guys that are competing and fighting daily, rep after rep for a spot, and they’re doing a great job."
Those two players, Miles Vincent and Craig Ross, will battle for that starting position until close to the season opener.
Westview is currently scheduled to face Dresden on September 20th to open the 2022 season.