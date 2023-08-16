MARTIN, TN -- In their three seasons under head coach Jarod Neal, the Westview Chargers have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in Tennessee.
The Chargers are 30-9 in those three seasons, with a state championship coming in 2021. Each of those teams have been very different, and the one heading into this 2023 season is unlike the others before.
'It's players," Neal said about his teams ability to adapt each year. "It's not plays. You get your guys that are most explosive that can do things with the ball in space and then you go from there."
The Chargers will host Dresden in their annual meeting on Thursday night at 7pm at Hardy Graham Stadium.