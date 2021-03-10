Martin Westview overcame a sluggish before pulling away to beat Meigs County 41-30 in the TSSAA Class 2A State Quarterfinals Wednesday in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Chargers trailed 10-3 after one quarter, but only allowed nine points over the next two quarters as they seized control of the game.
Jada Harrison, Emerson Leyhue, and Avery Leyhue led Westview with nine points each.
The win was Westview's 23rd-straight as they improved to 27-1 on the season. They'll meet the winner of Grainger and Maplewood in the state semifinals on Friday at 2:30pm.