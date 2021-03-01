Martin Westview rode an early three-point shooting barrage to a 51-33 win over Chester County in the TSSAA Region 7AA semifinals.

Jada Harrison hit three three-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game to give the Lady Chargers a lead they would never give up. Martin Westview improves to 24-1 on the season, and they'll face Jackson South Side for the region championship on Wednesday.

Below are the rest of Monday's reported high school basketball scores:

Girls:

Christian Fellowship 56, Dawson Springs 41

Fulton County 31, Fulton County 22

Lyon County 41, Trigg County 30

Warren Central 55, Hopkinsville 39

Gibson County 47, Union City 35

Trenton Peabody 52, Greenfield 44 (OT)

Martin Westview 51, Chester County 37

Boys:

Caldwell County 77, Christian Fellowship 70

Crittenden County 58, Trigg County 39

Fulton County 74, Fulton City 50

Hickman County 73, Carlisle County 65

Hopkinsville 88, Christian County 57

Livingston Central 73, Dawson Springs 62

McCracken County 59, University Heights 57

St. Mary 66, Ballard Memorial 31

Massac County 52, Herrin 39