Martin Westview rode an early three-point shooting barrage to a 51-33 win over Chester County in the TSSAA Region 7AA semifinals.
Jada Harrison hit three three-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game to give the Lady Chargers a lead they would never give up. Martin Westview improves to 24-1 on the season, and they'll face Jackson South Side for the region championship on Wednesday.
Below are the rest of Monday's reported high school basketball scores:
Girls:
Christian Fellowship 56, Dawson Springs 41
Fulton County 31, Fulton County 22
Lyon County 41, Trigg County 30
Warren Central 55, Hopkinsville 39
Gibson County 47, Union City 35
Trenton Peabody 52, Greenfield 44 (OT)
Martin Westview 51, Chester County 37
Boys:
Caldwell County 77, Christian Fellowship 70
Crittenden County 58, Trigg County 39
Fulton County 74, Fulton City 50
Hickman County 73, Carlisle County 65
Hopkinsville 88, Christian County 57
Livingston Central 73, Dawson Springs 62
McCracken County 59, University Heights 57
St. Mary 66, Ballard Memorial 31
Massac County 52, Herrin 39