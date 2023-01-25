PADUCAH, KY -- Last season the Westview Lady Chargers broke through to win their first state championship since 1996, and this season are well on their way to repeating as state champs.
This year, the Lady Chargers are 22-0 and have won 48 straight games dating back to las season.
"Individually, you have to play close to your talent level, and I don't know if we have done that," head coach Brian Haskins said about their season so far. "We have had individuals play really well, there is no question about that. As far as a collective group, I still think there are some points out there that we are leaving and some stops we can get better rebounding for sure. Hopefully we are peaking in a few weeks and making another run at it."
Westview has also had to deal with the external pressures that come with being the defending state champs and a winning streak.
"Coach Haskins has been on our butt about it," said senior Jada Harrison. "He has told us that we listen to the outside noise. That is true, but I think we have handled it pretty good. We are still progressing."