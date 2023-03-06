MARTIN, Tenn. - There's plenty of high expectations and pressure that comes after winning a state championship.
But for the Westview Lady Chargers, they've handled that pressure and turned it into another trip to the state tournament.
Westview will be looking to win back-to-back 2A state titles this week in Murfreesboro.
And it all starts on Thursday when they tip-off in the first round against York Institute.
It's been another stellar year for Brian Haskins and the Lady Chargers.
They're 30-1 this season, and have fully handled the pressures of defending their title this year.
Haskins said his team has felt some of that pressure along the way this season, but now that they've gotten back to state, the pressure is gone.
I think there was pressure, and I think we felt it," Haskins said. "I do believe that. If you're going to be honest about it, I think it's a situation where we won it, and then they didn't want to win it and not get to go back. When they finally got there the other night and they won it, I said, 'The pressure is off now. Let's go play basketball.'"
Despite already winning a state championship, Westview seniors Jillian Brigance and Jada Harrison are still hungry to add another in their final year.
"Especially being a senior this year, it's really special to me this year being able to go back, and hopefully being able to repeat," Brigance said. "These girls are really special to me, and I think we can do it as long as we play our game and work hard.
"I always tell them before games, 'One heartbeat. One heartbeat. Stay together the whole time.' Bonding and trusting each other has got us this far," Harrison said.
Westview and York Institute will tip-off at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Murfreesboro.