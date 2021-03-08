PADUCAH, KY -- It was one year ago when the TSSAA girl's state tournament was canceled due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the Westview Lady Chargers chances of winning a state championship came to an end.
The Lady Chargers are now getting ready for a return trip to Murfreesboro, TN as they will face Meigs County in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament on Wednesday night.
It is familiar territory for Westview as this will be their 9th straight trip to the state tournament.
"What is weird about it is, when you do it so many times in a row it becomes a norm and it is really not a norm," said head coach Brian Haskins. "This is not normal. Most high school kids don't play in a state tournament and they are very fortunate to get to go and play. Just for them to keep their focus along the way and not hit that road bump, or that pot hole we call it in basketball, just don't hit it. We haven't hit it, we have been able to dodge it and get there. Once you get there anything can happen.
They Lady Chargers will be looking for their first state championship since 1996.