The Westview Lady Chargers softball team made history yesterday....
The team capped off a dominant week in the 2A state tournament with a state championship win.
That victory marked the program's first-ever state title.
"I slept in my jersey last night," said sophomore Lakyn Rogers. "I was trying to keep the moment in, but it's going to sink in later. But it's a big deal around here."
Westview defeated Forrest 13-5 in the TSSAA Class 2A State Championship Friday, thanks in large part to two grand slams from sophomore pitcher McCall Sims.
Westview's players acknowledged this was a season full of ups and downs, but when it mattered most, the Lady Chargers delivered.
"I think we were all kind of shocked because we did have our downs this season, but we found a way and we worked as a team," said senior catcher Jillian Brigance. "I think this past week we played our best team ball, and we were able to pull it out."
Nine players on this Westview roster were also on the girls basketball team which won back-to-back state titles in March. Head coach Craig Rogers said the Lady Chargers have cultivated a winning culture.
"We had a state championship in football last year, and in basketball," Rogers said. "Expectations are what they are, and we're just glad to be apart of it."