PADUCAH, Ky. -- The Westview Lady Chargers softball team made history on Friday by becoming the first team in school history to win a state championship.
Westview defeated Forrest 13-5 in the TSSAA Class 2A State Championship in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sophomore pitcher McCall Sims added even more history in the process. She recorded two grand slams in the game, which set a new TSSAA state tournament record.
Westview went unbeaten in the double elimination tournament, beating Community, Riverside and Waverly en route to the title game.
The title caps off a season in which the Lady Chargers went 29-10.