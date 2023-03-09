PADUCAH, Ky. -- Westview held off York Institute 44-42 on Thursday in the first round of the TSSAA Girls State Tournament.
The Lady Chargers led by double digits in the second half, but York Institute tied the game with less than a minute to play.
Westview senior Jada Harrison was fouled with 6 seconds left, and knocked down both free throws to give the Lady Chargers a 44-42 lead.
The Lady Dragons' Gabby Beaty missed a go-ahead thre-pointer as time expired to push Westview onto the state quarterfinals.
Westview will face Community at 6 p.m. on Friday night in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.