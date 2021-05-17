PADUCAH, KY -- The accolades keep coming in for Westview quarterback Ty Simpson, as the soon to be senior was invited to the annual Elite 11 quarterback camp over the weekend.
Simpson participated in the Elite 11 regional competition in Nashville and was invited after a strong performance.
The Elite 11 quarterback camp has become the go-to offseason competition for the best high school quarterbacks since the event began in 1999.
Simpson will get an opportunity to compete with the other finalist in skill competitions and learn from several former NFL quarterbacks and coaches in the finals that will take place in Nashville on June 29th.
Currently, 24 of the 32 starting NFL quarterbacks have competed in the event.
Simpson committed to the University of Alabama back in February.