It's been quite a December for Martin Westview senior quarterback Ty Simpson.
Two weeks ago, Simpson led Westview to their first ever state championship. Last week, he was named Tennessee's Class 2A Mr. Football. Today, he signed his National Letter of Intent to play his college football at Alabama.
Simpson first committed to the Crimson Tide back in February. He finished his senior season at Westview with 3,000 passing yards, more than 1,000 rushing yards, and he accounted for 58 touchdowns.
Visibly emotional during his signing, Simpson says that while he's excited for the next chapter, moving on isn't easy.
"It is a bittersweet moment for sure, leaving not only the biggest chapter but probably the best chapter of my life," Simpson said. "Just Westview High School, the Martin community and growing up in such a great town. It is exciting, but I just know I am going to miss the people here, miss the Martin life and everything of it."
Simpson will leave for Tuscaloosa tomorrow where he will begin practicing this weekend as Alabama's scout team quarterback, helping prepare the Crimson Tide for the College Football Playoff.