MARTIN, TN -- Westview junior standout quarterback Ty Simpson finally made it official on Friday afternoon when he announced that he would be committing to the University of Alabama to play college football.
Simpson made the announcement in front of over 100 friends and family at Martin Westview high school in Martin, TN.
"It was not an easy decision at all," Simpson said. "I actually went to bed last night thinking about another school, but woke up this morning knowing it was Alabama."
The newly rated 5-star quarterback choose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.
"It really came down to player development, and honestly, just the right fit for me," said Simpson. "At the time, I feel like it is Alabama just from the NFL standpoint, and being ready. With Bill O'Brien and Nick Saban in there every day, Doug Marrone, I just felt like being in there every day with those guys will make me better as a player.
Simpson also leaned on the advice from his father, Jason Simpson, who is currently the head coach at UT Martin.
"When he would have conversations with coach Saban, I could see him dreaming of, I want to be coached hard, I want to be able to play with other great players and see if I can meet that standard and what that could lead to," Jason Simpson said. "I could tell it, especially in the last couple of days."
"I just felt that Alabama was the best fit," Ty said. " Just because being able to talk to Nick Saban every day this week was just awesome and I want to play for that man."
Simpson will complete his senior season at Westview this coming fall before enrolling early at Alabama in the Spring of 2021.