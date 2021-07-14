SANDWICH, England (AP) - The unwanted milestone Lee Westwood has been creeping toward is finally here.
The British Open at Royal St. George's will be Westwood's 88th major championship and no other player has competed in that many without winning one.
Such is the 48-year Englishman's newfound perspective that he says he doesn't see it as painful.
Westwood says "that's nice, that record. It shows I've been a good player for a long, long time.''
Westwood has had to develop mental toughness and a thick skin after so many heartaches on golf's biggest stage.
He has nine top-three finishes among his 19 top 10s in majors.