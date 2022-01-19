PADUCAH, Ky. - Graves County's Anna Whitaker and McCracken County's Jack McCune were named Athletes of the Week this week.
Whitaker, McCune named Athletes of the Week
- Blake Sandlin
-
- Updated
Blake Sandlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Spotty Black Ice Tonight... Slick spots on area roads may persist overnight as temperatures continue to fall. Snow will linger across west Kentucky through about midnight then diminish. Untreated roads and bridges are most likely to see black ice development. Motorists should use caution if driving overnight.
Currently in Paducah
25°
Mostly Cloudy
51° / 25°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.