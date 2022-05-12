PADUCAH, KY -- Murray's Grant Whitaker and McCracken County's Destiny Thomas were named members of this years Kentucky Junior All-Star teams on Thursday afternoon.
Both will participate in games against the Kentucky Senior All-Stars on June 4th at Louisville Eastern High School.
Whitaker finished his junior season averaging 17.5 points per game. He helped lead the Tigers to a 1st Region Championship and trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Thomas led the McCracken County Lady Mustangs to their first ever 1st Region Championship and trip to the Sweet 16. Thomas averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game as a junior.
Each Kentucky Junior All-Star team will also face the Indiana All-Stars on June 5th in Indiana.