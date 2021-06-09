CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox will return to 100% capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field starting with a June 25 game against Seattle.
The announcement comes five days after the Chicago Cubs said they will move to 100% at Wrigley Field for their June 11 game against St. Louis.
The White Sox say the June 25 game will be followed by postgame fireworks.
Season ticket holders will return to their regular locations, and seating pods will be eliminated.
More than half the 30 teams have announced returns to full capacity.