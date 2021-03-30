Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez was having surgery Tuesday to repair a ruptured left pectoral tendon, and general manager Rick Hahn says the slugger still is expected to miss five to six months.
Hahn says the timeline hasn't changed, though he left the door open for Jimenez to return sooner.
Jimenez was hurt last week in a spring training game against Oakland when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on a home run ball.
The injury led to more questions about whether he is better suited for designated hitter than left field, where he has gotten hurt a couple times since his big league debut in 2019.