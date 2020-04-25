PADUCAH, KY -- Southeast Missouri's Kristian Wilkerson and UT Martin's Jaylon Moore both signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents on Saturday night.
Wilkerson signed to play with the Tennessee Titans. In four seasons with the Redhawks, Wilkerson broke several school records including most receiving yards (3,540) and touchdowns (33).
Moore signed his free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens. After missing several games with an injury in 2019, Moore caught 16 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns.
He finished his career as the schools third all-time in receiving touchdowns with 18.
Other area players signing undrafted free agent deals on Saturday included SEMO defensive tackle Josh Avery (Seattle), and Southern Illinois cornerback Madre Harper (Las Vegas).