PRINCETON, KY -- The Caldwell County Tigers are turning to a familiar face, and name, as assistant coach Will Barnes was named head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Barnes takes over for his father, David Barnes, who passed away just six days before the 2019 season began.
Along with interim head coach Waynee McGowan, Barnes helped guide the Tigers to an 8-3 finish.
"A lot of the time first time head coaches don't step into always great situations," Barnes said. "But Caldwell County has had a great tradition of football going back even before my dad. The challenge is, taking what has already been established, which is a really good football program and trying to elevate it to a new level that we haven't done before."
Barnes has served as an assistant coach under his father since the 2017 season. A Caldwell County alum himself, Barnes believes that his father would be happy with him being named head coach.
"He never did tell me that that is what he wanted me to do, but I have had a lot of texts today from some people who were saying what when you started coaching, David would always say I really hope Will gets this job one day," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to put a product out there that he would be proud off."