PADUCAH, KY -- Caldwell County's Will Barnes announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would be stepping down as the schools head football coach.

Barnes has spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Tigers, taking over for his father, the late David Barnes, following the 2019 season.

The Caldwell County alum, was able to lead the Tigers to 15 wins during that three year span, the best coming in a 7-4 year during the 2021 season.

A search for his replacement is underway according the school.